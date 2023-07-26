Damion Scott McGary, 29, of Curwensville, who is accused of participating in a theft of more than $18,000 from an ATM/Skills Machine, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
McGary is accused of participating in breaking into the Fuel On along Filbert Street with Shad Lucas Bloom, 34, of Clearfield and stealing the money from a Skills Machine/ATM machine on April 14.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 14, state troopers responded to the Fuel On convenience store along Filbert Street in Curwensville for a reported burglary.
Once on scene, troopers learned someone had forcefully entered the store and broke into the ATM that was filled with approximately $18,000 in cash.
Two store employees named McGary as as suspect. The employees said McGary was doing contracting work in the store and saw the ATM machine being filled. He also knew the store’s security cameras weren’t working and he was upset at the owner of the store.
McGary is charged with criminal conspiracy-burglary and criminal trespass — felonies of the second degree, criminal conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy-criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy-receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy-criminal mischief — all of which are felonies of the third degree. McGary is free on $20,000 unsecured bail. He is represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.
He is also charged with the summary offenses of driving without a license and driving with a suspended license.
Bloom pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this month and was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of six years in state prison.
During Bloom’s sentencing, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers said most of the money was recovered and the victim, Pinnacle Vending, is owed $8,535, which includes both damages and the amount of money not recovered. Bloom is responsible for half of this amount.