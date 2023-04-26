Shad Lucas Bloom, 34, of Curwensville, who is accused of participating in the theft of $18,000 from an ATM machine in Curwensville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 14, state troopers responded to the Fuel On convenience store along Filbert Street in Curwensville for a reported burglary.
Once on scene, troopers learned someone had forcefully entered the store and broke into the ATM that was filled with approximately $18,000 in cash.
Two store employees named Damion McGary, 29, of Curwensville as as suspect. The employees said McGary was doing contracting work in the store and saw the ATM machine being filled. He also knew the store’s security cameras weren’t working and he was upset at the owner of the store.
State police were also assisting in locating Bloom to serve a Protection From Abuse order.
Bloom’s phone was located and it was discovered Bloom was in contact with McGary, and Bloom had recently performed Google searches on the burglary using the phone.
State police located McGary and took him into custody.
He was interviewed and McGary admitted to committing the burglary with Bloom. He said Bloom unlawfully entered the store and used his tools to access the ATM machine and stole money inside it.
Bloom gave him $945 for acting as the lookout and providing him with transportation to and from the scene. McGary was found with $510 on his person when he was arrested.
McGary consented to a search of his cell phone. Police located several messages between Bloom and McGary, confirming McGary’s account of events.
Bloom is charged with burglary and criminal trespass felonies of the second degree, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking — all of which are felonies of the third degree.
Bloom is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail.
Bloom is represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield.
McGary is charged with similar offenses, but his preliminary hearing has not yet been set, according to court documents.