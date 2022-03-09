Tanner William Alley, 25, of Curwensville, who allegedly led police on a high speed chase, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 14, Lawrence Township Police Department was on patrol on state Route 879 near the Interstate 80 interchange when police spotted a vehicle with a brake light out.
Police activated the emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle entered I-80 eastbound and continued fleeing at speeds between 115-120 mph. County Control was notified and additional police were dispatched to assist.
The fleeing vehicle was weaving through traffic but got boxed in by vehicles near the Woodland exit.
The vehicle then pulled off to the left side of the road.
At gunpoint, the occupants were ordered to stay in the vehicle. Alley was driving and Joanne Greendoner, 47, April Knode, 32, and Chad Schwartz were passengers.
Alley had numerous warrants for his arrest and appeared to be intoxicated and he admitted to using methamphetamine the previous day.
Greendoner and Kode were found to be wanted by Clearfield County Probation and were taken into custody.
Inside the vehicle, police found numerous items of drug paraphernalia including torch lighters, glass pipes, baggies with residue and a clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.
Alley is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer — felony of the third degree, DUI-controlled substance — misdemeanor of the first degree, recklessly endangering anther person — misdemeanor of the second degree, intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors, driving with suspended license and other summary traffic offenses.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Alley was represented by court-appointed attorney Brian Jones of Philipsburg. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.