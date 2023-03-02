Christopher Charles Chelgren, 28, of Curwensville, who is accused of burglary and assault, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris on Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 18 at 3:17 a.m. Chelgren reported that he had been assaulted with a baseball bat when he entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend.
State police were dispatched to the Pine Street residence in Curwensville and spoke to Chelgren, who was sitting on the porch.
Chelgren said he had been texting his ex-girlfriend all day and she wasn’t responding, so he went to her residence to see what was going on. He said he knocked on the door and when no one answered, he walked inside. Immediately upon entering, Chelgren said he was struck with a baseball bat.
Troopers reported seeing a bump on Chelgren’s head when speaking to him.
Police then went inside and spoke to the female resident. She said Chelgren had been texting her all day and she told him not to come to her house. She said he showed up anyway at approximately 1 a.m., and she told him to leave and he did.
She said Chelgren returned at approximately 3 a.m. and entered her house and began walking up to her bedroom.
She said he was holding a beer bottle and she told him to leave, but he pushed her aside and continued to the bedroom and attacked the male inside. But she said she couldn’t see what was happening.
Troopers then spoke to the male victim, who said Chelgren came into the residence and attacked the female victim, entered the bedroom and Chelgren hit him in the face with a beer bottle, knocking him over the bed and onto the floor.
The male victim said Chelgren continued to strike him as they wrestled. The male victim said he struck Chelgren in self defense, but was unable to stop him. Troopers observed injuries to the male victim’s mouth, teeth and back.
The wooden bed in the bedroom was also broken, and the male victim said that was caused by the incident.
Troopers also observed two bottles of “Twisted Tea” in the bedroom. Troopers asked the male victim if a baseball bat was ever involved, and he said there wasn’t and troopers found no baseball bats at the scene.
Chelgren is charged with burglary — felony of the first degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, defiant trespass — misdemeanor of the third degree, two counts of harassment and one count of disorderly conduct — summary offenses.
Chelgren was arrested on Feb. 18 and placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. Bail was reduced to $25,000 unsecured on Wednesday and he was released.