President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman rejected a truck driver’s plea on allegations of fleeing the scene of an accident — and placed his case back on the trial list.
Geoffrey Braden, 62, of Newfoundland, Wayne County, agreed to plead guilty to accidents involving injury, failure to stop and render aid, and failure to notify police — all of which are misdemeanor offenses.
The charge of accidents involving death or personal injury — felony of the third degree, was withdrawn.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the judge.
Braden’s attorney, Carson B. Morris of Lancaster, said his client had a moment of “panic and stupidity” and is already paying the price for it. He said Braden can no longer work as a truck driver and was forced to sell off all of his property and belongings, and it has caused him significant family problems.
However, Ammerman rejected the plea and put the case back on the trial list.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.
Braden is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 21, 2021 at 7:27 p.m., Clearfield-based state police responded to a crash that occurred at the intersection of state Route 53 and the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp in Cooper Township.
Upon arrival, police found a black Pontiac vehicle with major front-end damage. The male operator of the car was being treated by EMS personnel. The driver was bleeding from his face, and his neck had been placed in a neck brace.
The victim said he was driving north on SR-53 when a tractor trailer traveling south on SR-53 turned left onto the on-ramp in front of him, and they collided.
He said the driver of the truck stopped and asked if he was okay. The victim told him he was injured and not alright.
The tractor trailer driver said he would call 911 but he returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.
The victim said his neck, shoulders and chest all hurt due to the crash, and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.
A photo lineup was prepared, and the victim picked Braden out of the lineup.
On June 28, Mills interviewed Braden at the Clearfield barracks saying he wanted to talk to him about the crash. Braden then admitted that he was involved but said he did not hit the Pontiac, but the Pontiac hit him.
He said he was turning left onto the eastbound ramp and saw the car in the distance. When he was halfway through the turn, it appeared as if the car accelerated and it struck the fender near the front passenger side tires of the trailer.
Braden said he went back to check on the driver, saw he had blood on his face and panicked.
Braden was very apologetic and said he “feels terrible.”
He said the crash caused little damage to the trailer and the only thing he had to do was kick the fender out.