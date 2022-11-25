A Kylertown couple accused of selling illegal drugs out of a home waived their right to preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Richard Lee Jones Jr., 46, of Kylertown and Kay Marie Smolko, 37, of Winburne have each been charged with felony drug trafficking charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two occasions.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 2, a CI and agents of the attorney General’s Office and members of the Clearfield County Drug Task Force set up a controlled buy where the CI would purchase an “8-ball” or 3.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine from Jones at his home along Rolling Stone Road in Kylertown.
Agents and undercover police went to Jones’ home with the CI and waited in the vehicle when the CI went inside the home and purchased the drugs. Smolko, who was Jones’ girlfriend, was also at the residence.
After purchasing the drugs the CI returned to the vehicle and they left.
The CI told police that he/she paid $160 for the methamphetamine.
On Feb. 16, a second control buy was conducted by the CI where two “8-balls” of crystal methamphetamine were purchased from Jones for $300.
The drugs were sent to the state police Regional Crime Lab for testing.
The lab reports showed the first controlled buy showed the CI had obtained 2.66 grams of methamphetamine and the second buy contained 3.46 grams of methamphetamine.
Jones is charged with criminal use of a communication facility — felony of the third degree, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors.
Smolko is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were both arrested on Nov. 15 and were incarcerated in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. Wednesday, Smolko’s bail was reduced to $100,000 unsecured and she was released. Jones’ bail was reduced to $25,000 monetary but he did not post bail and remains incarcerated in CCJ.
Jones was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office.
Smolko was represented by court-appointed attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville.
The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.