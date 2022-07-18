A couple accused of starving a dog to death were sentenced to prison yesterday by Judge Paul Cherry at Plea and Sentencing Court.
William Keneth Long, 23, and Kiara Lynn Gohn, 22, both of Sharpsburg, pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals-causing serious bodily injury — felony of the third degree; cruelty to animals, and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence — misdemeanors of the second degree; neglect of animals — misdemeanor of the third degree and were sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus three years concurrent probation.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense could not reach an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said the standard range in the sentencing guidelines has a range of three months up to 12 months for the minimum sentence, but because of the nature of the crime, she asked Cherry to sentence them in the aggravated range and give them a minimum of 12 months in prison.
“It was horrific what they did to that dog,” Nedza said.
She said the dog was weighed on Oct. 3, 2020 and it weighed 30 pounds. When it was weighed on Nov. 4, it only weighed 19 pounds and had died of starvation.
Long’s attorney, Michael Marshall of DuBois, said his client suffers from cognitive issues, which contributed to the incident. Gohn’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said once her client got out from under the control of Long, she was cooperative with police and both Marshall and Schwab asked Cherry to give their clients a minimum of three months in jail.
Cherry also ordered both defendants to pay a $300 fine plus costs and prohibited them from owning or caring for any animals and required them to turn over all pets to the SPCA.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 26, a humane officer with the SPCA reported that one of Gohn and Long’s dogs had died at the residence on Daisy Street, and it was believed to have died of neglect. The SPCA was going to the residence to potentially seize the other animals in the residence and asked if police could go with them.
Clearfield Borough Police responded to the home and found it dirty and in poor condition.
When Long and Gohn were asked what happened to deceased dog, they said on Feb. 20, they were informed that Long’s brother had died and they left Clearfield to go to the funeral in Tarentum. When they returned the next day, they discovered their collie had died.
They also said they believed someone had entered their apartment when they were away and provided a name of a suspect, but police found no evidence of a break-in.
Police asked about the location of the deceased dog and Gohn said it was buried in Apollo. Podliski asked permisson to retrieve the dog so a necropsy could be performed to determine the cause of death.
Long became uncooperative, but Gohl gave permission.
After leaving the residence, Gohl called Podliski and said the dog was at their residence in Clearfield. She said the dog had been there the entire time.
A necropsy was performed by Dr. Mary Eckl, who determined the dog died due to starvation.
The police also seized two rabbits, a dog, and a cat from the residence. The animals are currently in the care of the Clearfield County SPCA.