A Glendale-area contractor who failed to perform the agreed upon work after being paid was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul Cherry Tuesday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Philip Zendek, 64, of Flinton pleaded guilty to deceptive business practices — felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 90 days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus 18 months concurrent probation.
Zendek was also fined $300 plus court costs and was ordered to pay $4,497 in restitution to the victim plus the $60 state processing fee, all of which was paid in full on Tuesday.
The plea agreement was structured where if restitution was paid in full by the time he was sentenced, Zendek would serve a minimum of 90 days in jail. If restitution was not paid in full, Zendek would serve a minimum of one year in jail, according to First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.
Zendek’s attorney, Kenneth Pennington of Clearfield, asked Cherry if Zendek’s incarceration could be delayed. He said Zendek has significant health issues and is having an MRI on Sept. 9 and said he could need surgery.
Cherry ordered Zendek to report to the jail on Sept. 13. But he said Zendek’s incarceration could be delayed again if it is determined he needs surgery or his health prevents him from going to jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 8, 2019 the victim paid Zendek $2,882 to install stone siding on her residence and $1,615 for him to install new gutters. Zendek cashed both checks but failed to perform the work.