A Glendale-area contractor who failed to perform the agreed upon work after being paid was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul Cherry Tuesday at Plea and Sentencing Court.

Philip Zendek, 64, of Flinton pleaded guilty to deceptive business practices — felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 90 days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus 18 months concurrent probation.

