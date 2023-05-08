Contractor Scott Cameron Good, 60, of State College, who pleaded guilty to violating the state’s prevailing wage law, dropped all of his appeals and went to jail yesterday.
Good is the owner of GoodCo Mechanical Inc. and in April of 2021, he pleaded guilty to five counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds — misdemeanors of the first degree, for underpaying employees a total of $64,157 in wages under the state’s prevailing wage law over a five year period.
This was a landmark case in that it was the first time in Pennsylvania that an employer was charged with criminal offenses for violating the state’s prevailing wage law.
The state prevailing wage law requires that construction projects that exceed state funding by $25,000 pay employees a minimum wage rate that is set by law. The prevailing wage rate is usually significantly higher than what an employee would typically receive.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense didn’t come to an agreement on the minimum sentence, leaving it to the presiding judge to decide. The probation department recommended no jail time, probation and fines, costs and recitation tot he victims.
However, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman instead sentenced Good to serve a minimum of four months and a maximum of three years minus four days in the Clearfield County Jail.
Good appealed the sentence, but on April 26, the state Superior Court rejected Good’s appeal.
Yesterday, Good’s attorney, James Clancy of Harrisburg, told Ammerman his client is forgoing any further appeals and is ready to go to jail today.
Clancy also said his client has paid the restitution to the victims in full and has been making periodic payments on his fines, but the funds are being held in escrow pending the appeals process. But now that Good has decided to forgo any further appeals, the funds should be released to the victims.
Ammerman agreed and said the funds should be released as soon as possible. Thus far Good, has paid $67,157.09 for restitution, fines and court courts, Clancy said.