A contractor accused of taking payment but not performing the project had all charges held to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling, yesterday at Centralized Court.
Joseph George Sabatose, 58, of DuBois is charged with receives advance payment for services and fails to perform, damage to property to induce agreement for services, deceptive business practices and two counts of theft by deception — all of which are felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 6, Clearfield Borough police spoke to the victim who said on June 27, she hired Sabatose to perform work at her residence along S. 4th Street.
The proposal was for him to remove and replace the front door, cut back siding and trim boards, remove and replace the top door window and install a new lock on the front door.
The total cost was $934 and the victim paid $513 as a down payment.
On June 30 a second project was agreed to where Sabatose would construct a rear deck on the residence at a cost of $2,900 and she made a downpayment of $650.
A third proposal was agreed to on July 5 at a cost of $3,125 to install a new garage door, and repair the steps on the front deck.
A fourth project was agreed to where Sabatose would repair a bathroom at a cost of $1,070.
The victim said most of the work was not completed and what was done would likely have to be redone by another contractor.
She said Sabatose began working on the bathroom without her permission, causing damage to the bathroom and she agreed to pay him to repair the damage he had caused.
The victim said Sabatose was given her husband’s credit card to purchase materials at Lowe’s in DuBois and noticed he was purchasing items that weren’t needed for the projects at her home.
She then said she had enough and told Sabatose to not return to her residence.
The victim estimated she is out roughly $12,000 and provided police with all the receipts as well as text messages with Sabatose detailing their conversations about the projects.
On Nov. 10, Clearfield Borough police attempted to contact Sabatose by phone but didn’t get an answer.
He was contacted on Nov. 19 and Sabatose agreed to come to the police station to be interviewed on Nov. 22, but he never showed up.
Sabatose is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail.
He was represented at the hearing by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.