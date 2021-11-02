The commonwealth rested its case yesterday in the sixth day of testimoney for the kidnapping and murder trial of Denny Bailey, 41, of Woodland.
On Aug. 14, 2017, Bailey along with Kenja Kasheem Tew of Glen Richey are accused of luring Chase Anderson, 19, into a wooded area of Bailey Settlement in Pike Township under the false pretense of an illicit drug pickup. Once there, Bailey allegedly stabbed Anderson to death. The two then returned to Bailey’s residence in Woodland, where they and Bailey’s former girlfriend Chantell Demi burned their clothes and washed down with bleach.
Bailey’s court appointed attorney, Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville, argued that Bailey is only guilty of participating in the cover up and destruction of evidence and did not participate in the murder.
State Police Trooper Dave Patrick, the lead investigator of the case, took the stand again and First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza played a recorded phone call from Bailey to his mother, who is now deceased.
During the phone call, Bailey tells his mother that they lured Anderson to the woods, tied him up and beat him to scare him. However, he said Anderson was able to get away and Tew stabbed him.
Earlier in the trial, the commonwealth played for the jury recorded interviews with Bailey and the state police and in some of the interviews, Bailey said he and Tew brought Anderson into the woods and Tew stabbed Anderson to death. In other interviews he claimed he stayed at home and Demi and Tew took Anderson into the woods and Demi told him that Tew had stabbed Anderson.
Patrick testified that Bailey showed police the general location of the knife and brass knuckles that he buried in the woods behind his home.
Tew and Demi testified in court last week that Bailey and Tew took Anderson into the woods.
Tew testified that Bailey had slashed Anderson’s throat and stabbed him in the back several times. Tew also said he stabbed Anderson in the shoulder three times after Bailey ordered him to do so or he would kill him.
Demi and Tew testified that once back at Bailey’s residence, the three of them burned their clothes and washed with bleach to destroy the evidence.
After Patrick’s testimony, the commonwealth rested and Ryan called Greg Neeper to the stand.
Neeper, who was the assistant chief of the Clearfield Borough Police Department in 2017, testified that in Aug. 2017 he investigated a burglary and discovered Anderson and Tew were illegally staying in a vacant apartment. He said he spoke with Anderson on Aug. 12, 2017 and Anderson admitted he was staying in the apartment.
Inside the apartment he found two beds and bedroom set ups for two people and personal belongings of Anderson and Tew.
Neeper said he prepared charges against both Anderson and Tew, but the former District Attorney’s office, then headed by William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield, told him to speak to Tew first before filing charges against him. Neeper said he only filed charges against Anderson.
In several of the interviews with police, Bailey said Tew was angry with Anderson for telling police he lived in the apartment with him.
Ryan called Demi to the stand and showed her a letter she had sent him on July 31, 2018 claiming she made up the story about Bailey murdering Anderson.
During cross-examination by Nedza, Nedza showed her a letter written by Bailey on Oct. 5, which he sent to her attorney, Heather Bozovich of Clearfield, where Bailey claimed Demi had no knowledge of Anderson’s murder and the commonwealth was punishing her for being his girlfriend.
Demi said she and Bailey came up with a plan to tell differing stories to the police to confuse them. And she said the letters to their respective attorneys were their attempt to take the fall for each other.
She said when she wrote the letter to Ryan she was still in love with Bailey. Once she was sent to state prison, she realized her relationship with Bailey wasn’t “healthy.”
She also said although she told differing stories to the police, her testimony at trial was truthful.
Caitlyn Aughenbaugh testified that in Aug. 31, 2017 she gave a statement to the state police where she said Tew called her and said he needed to talk, so they met at the Sheetz in Downtown Clearfield. She said Tew told her that Anderson was selling drugs for “the Boss” and “the Boss” lured Anderson into the woods where they attacked Anderson. Bailey ordered Tew to “finish” Anderson, so he did.
The trial was delayed at the start of the day for 45 minutes. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman then announced that a juror had been removed from the jury for making a legally impermissible statement, and the juror has been replaced by an alternate juror.
Ryan said he expects to close his case today. Ammerman said he expects closing statements by the attorney to take some time and charging the jury on the law should take some time, but said he hopes the jury will be able to begin its deliberations this afternoon.