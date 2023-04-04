Edwin Stick Gomez Lamadrid, 28, of Barranquilla, Colombia and Clearfield pleaded guilty to attempted indecent assault yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Lamadrid pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit indecent assault — a misdemeanor of the second degree.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said this is a Megan’s Law offense and the Megan’s Law board will have to complete an assessment on whether Lamadrid is a sexually violent predator before he can be sentenced.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman conducted the colloquy where the defendant accepts the plea under oath. Once the colloquy is completed, a defendant cannot withdraw the plea without court approval.
Ammerman then cancelled jury selection for a trial and ordered a Megan’s Law Assessment be completed on LaMadrid. Ammerman said the probation department has already completed its pre-sentence investigation.
Lamadrid does not speak English and an interpreter from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts was appointed to assist at the hearing. Lamadrid’s court appointed attorney, Mario Andrew Medina of Erie, testified that he is also fluent in Spanish.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 20, 2022, Lawrence Township Police responded to McDonald’s along state Route 879/Clearfield Shawville Highway. Police received a report from a predator hunting group that Lamadrid went to McDonald’s in an attempt to meet a 15-year-old girl with the intention of taking her to his motel room at the Super 8 next door.
Members of the group had posed as a 15-year-old girl on social media and Lamadrid sent sexually explicit messages and pictures of himself to the decoy and asked her to send him photographs of herself. He also set up a meeting with the decoy at McDonald’s.