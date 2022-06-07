President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Colloquy Court for the month of May last week. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Andrew Stanton, 25, of DuBois, guilty plea, person not to possess firearm — misdemeanor of the first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors, $200 fine plus costs, six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail, prohibited from using or possessing alcohol or controlled substance without permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars, required to complete a minimum of 28 days of in-patient drug rehabilitation upon release from jail, possession of controlled substance $50 fine plus costs. Ammerman warned Stanton’s attorney Christopher Mohney of DuBois that if his client reoffends he will likely be sent to state prison.
- Timothy Joseph Wright, 55, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI/incapable of safe driving — misdemeanor of the first degree, $300 fine plus costs, six months probation, required to complete DUI school and drug and alcohol counseling and he is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars. Wright was represented by attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield.