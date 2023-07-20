Mark Allen Landeck, 45, of Coalport, pleaded guilty to drug delivery and related charges was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman recently at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Landeck pleaded guilty to possession of contraband by inmate — felony of the second degree, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, possession of a controlled substance — ungraded misdemeanor, and would receive a minimum of two years in prison, according to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
His attorney, Ryan Dobo, of the public defender’s office said Landeck clearly has drug issues and wants to receive treatment while in state prison.
Cherry sentenced Landeck to serve a minimum of two years and a maximum of four years in state prison.
While on parole, Landeck is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances and is prohibited from entering any bars. He also must complete any counseling or treatment recommended by the probation department.
According to reports, a source identified Landeck as a heroin/fentanyl distributor in the Coalport area to law enforcement. The informant also indicated that he/she had obtained heroin/fentanyl from Landeck in the past two months, and identified the Mill Street address as Landeck’s residence where the drug transactions allegedly took place.
In November, the informant told troopers he/she could purchase heroin from Landeck at the Mill Street residence. On Nov. 3, the informant was provided with $100 in official police funds, and then followed by troopers to Landeck’s residence. Stationary surveillance was set up by agents/troopers at the residence.
Surveillance then observed the informant leaving Landeck’s residence where they were followed to a predetermined location.
The informant then provided seven bags of purported heroin to police.
Police arrested Landeck on Jan. 11 and he was transported to Clearfield County Jail. On Jan. 12, Clearfield-based state police was contacted by staff at CCJ, who advised them that fentanyl patches were discovered during a search of Landeck’s property and person.