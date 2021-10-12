Kenneth Elroy Glass, 72, of Coalport, was sentenced to state prison on Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman for molesting a 12-year-old girl.
Glass pleaded guilty to corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and indecent assault-without consent of other, a misdemeanor of the second degree, on June 29, the day his trial was supposed to start.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge.
Ammerman sentenced Glass to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of seven years in state prison, which is the maximum sentence under the sentencing guidelines.
“He stole the childhood of a 12-year-old girl,” Ammerman said.
Glass will also be required to register under Megan’s Law for 15 years.
The probation department recommended four years probabtion, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
Sayers had asked Ammerman to sentence Glass to state prison.
Glass’s attorney, Phillip Robertson of Hollidaysburg, asked Ammerman to sentence Glass to probation saying he has no prior record and has done a lot to help out the community over the years.
Several people also spoke on Glass’s behalf, including his daughter and his employer.
The victim’s mother asked Ammerman to give Glass the maximim sentence saying her daughter still struggles with the abuse and now lives in Texas because she is afraid of running into Glass or a member of his family.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 27, 2019, the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. She said Kenneth Glass is the grandfather of one of her friends and he touched her inappropriately on three occasions in the summer of 2016. Once was in a vehicle while driving from an auto auction in Martinsburg from Coalport, the other was at the “Auction House” in Irvona and the third incident occurred in a vehicle while en route from Clearfield to Coalport.
She said she was 12 and 13 years old when the incidents occurred.
State police interviewed Glass on Jan. 29, 2020, and he admitted to touching the girl’s legs but said he wasn’t sure if he touched her anywhere else.