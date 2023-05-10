John M. Ruffaner, 50, of Coalport, who chased down a group of construction workers and threatened them with a firearm in 2020, was sentenced to prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Ruffaner pleaded guilty to terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree and disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the first degree. It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence.
Ruffaner’s attorney, Thomas M. Dickey of Altoona, said he was “begging” Ammerman to show leniency and not sentence Ruffaner to jail, and instead give him five to 10 years of probation.
Dickey said Ruffaner is family man who has a good job in Hollidaysburg, which he would likely lose if he is sentenced to prison.
Dickey said Ruffaner also has a son who is about to graduate from high school and will be attending Penn State University to study engineering, and his client will be paying for his tuition.
Ruffaner’s son testified at the hearing and said when the incident occurred, he was 15-years-old and was home alone.
He said several men pulled up to their home in an unmarked vehicle and walked up to both the front and back doors and aggressively knocked on the doors and rang the doorbell and looked in the windows. He said he thought someone was trying to break into their home.
He said he contacted his mother who then contacted his father, Ruffaner, who left work and came home.
Ruffaner’s wife, a co-worker and a friend also testified on his behalf and asked Ammerman to not sentence him to jail.
Dickey told Ammerman the incident occurred because Ruffaner believed he was protecting his family.
Ammerman replied that the problem is the incident didn’t occur on Ruffaner’s property, and Ruffaner had sought out the victims, chased them down and threatened them with a gun.
Dickey said the entire neighborhood was out looking for the workers. He said neighbors was concerned about the workers and they were exchanging Facebook messages about them and were out looking for them.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza also recommended no jail time for Ruffaner and instead recommend a lengthy term of probation. She noted the victims were in an unmarked vehicle, and their employer said they did not have a marked vehicle because of shortages due to the COVID pandemic.
Nedza noted Ruffaner likely would not be eligible for work release due to the nature of the offense.
Ammerman said he received a victim impact statement from one of the victims who said as a result of the incident he quit his job with no backup and his family had to help him pay his bills.
He also said he continues to suffer psychologically from the incident and has difficulty sleeping. The victim also wrote that all of his co-workers quit their job following the incident.
Ammerman sentenced Ruffaner to serve a minimum of four months and a maximum of one year minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail on the terroristic threats charge and a minimum of three months and a maximum of one year minus one day in CCJ on the disorderly conduct charge, for a total of seven months to two years minus two days in CCJ.
Ammerman said there is sentencing enhancement for possession of a deadly weapon that carries a sentence of three to four months in jail for each count, and the sentence he gave Ruffaner is within the standard range of the state’s sentencing guidelines.
However, Ammerman said he would allow Ruffaner to attend his son’s graduation and set the date for his incarceration for June 1.
Dickey asked Ammerman to rule that Ruffaner is eligible for work release. Ammerman said he would have to follow the same procedure as everyone else. Ruffaner would have to apply for work release through the Clearfield County Jail.
If the jail’s administration determines Ruffaner isn’t qualified for the work release program, he could file a motion with the court to allow him to be accepted into the program, ahe should have more than enough time to get this completed prior to Ruffaner going to jail, Ammerman said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 18, 2020, state police responded to an incident on Maple Street in Irvona.
Four male construction workers who are employees of a construction company and said they were going door to door offering residents free estimates on windows and siding. The employees went to Ruffaner’s residence, but no one answered the door — so they left.
When Ruffaner returned from work he learned the men were at his house and became enraged. He went searching for them in his vehicle. He found the men driving north on state Route 53 and they were turning onto Maple Street.
Ruffaner drove off the roadway to pass their vehicle, went back onto the roadway and blocked their vehicle from moving forward.
The males claimed Ruffaner then exited his vehicle with a handgun and pointed it at them. He then pinned himself against the passenger side door and yelled, cursed and threatened the males while waiving the handgun.
Ruffaner told them he had been looking for them for a while and had finally caught them and told them to stay out of Coalport. The victims said Ruffaner continued to yell for several minutes before getting back into his vehicle and leaving.
State police spoke to Ruffaner over the phone and he confirmed parts of the story but denied having a gun. Ruffaner does not have a concealed carry permit.