Larry Eugene Ricketts Jr., 50, of Coalport, pleaded guilty to two burglary charges and theft, and was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry last week.
Ricketts pleaded guilty to burglary — felony of the first degree, burglary and theft by unlawful taking — felonies of the second degree, and criminal mischief — misdemeanor of the third degree and was sentenced by Cherry to serve a minimum of 15 months and a maximum of five years in state prison.
Ricketts is currently serving a state sentence for a probation violation and his attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, asked that the sentence be made concurrent to his current sentence.
Cherry made the sentence consecutive, therefore the new prison sentence won’t begin until Ricketts completes his current sentence.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Dec. 5, 2022, state police responded to a reported burglary at a residence along McCartney Road in Jordan Township.
The victim reported he returned home from work at approximately 5:30 p.m. when he saw a burgundy Jeep Patriot parked in his driveway and the front door to his residence was smashed.
The victim said when he walked toward his residence, a male inside the residence came to the front door.
The male told him he was a federal agent and gave him an unknown badge number. The male was holding a black pistol grip shotgun with no stock and the victim said that was his shotgun that he kept in the bedroom.
The unknown male then got in his Jeep and drove away. The victim said he was able get the vehicle plate number and called the state police.
The victim provided a description of the male and it matched the Ricketts appearance and the license plate number the victim provided. It was for a vehicle registered to Ricketts.
In addition to the firearm and three rounds of ammunition, the victim said he was missing approximately $100 worth of $1 gold coins that he keeps in his dresser drawer. The victim also said there was an empty Criss Cross cigar box in the garbage can of his kitchen that was not his.
State police observed surveillance footage at Crick’s gas station showing Ricketts purchasing a pack of Criss Cross cigars using a gold $1 coin approximately 20 minutes after the burglary.
At 10:15 p.m. state police observed Ricketts driving nearby and was taken into custody. Ricketts was smoking a Criss Cross cigar at the time.
A black pistol shotgun, 75 $1 gold coins and several Kitko Wood Products hats were found inside of his vehicle.
On Dec. 6, state police responded to the former Kitko Wood Products office building along Glen Hope Boulevard in Glen Hope for a report that someone had broken into the building.
Upon arrival, troopers observed someone had forced open a door and rummaged through the building.
Several Kitko Wood Products hats were stolen from the building, which matched the ones found in Ricketts’ vehicle.