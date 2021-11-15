Judge Paul Cherry on Monday revoked the parole of Mark Ray Wolfe, 48, of Coalport, after he tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl and for failing to report as directed at Revocation Court.
Wolfe’s court-appointed attorney, Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg, said his client admits to the violations but asked for leniency, arguing his client has been in jail since Oct. 20 and Wolfe was the victim of a crime when his home was destroyed by an arsonist.
Nelson asked that Wolfe be sentenced to 30 days in jail instead of 45, which would allow him to spend Thanksgiving at home.
According to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue, Wolfe was released on parole after pleading guilty to theft by unlawful taking and he had his supervision transferred from Clearfield County Probation to Cambria County Probation where Wolfe had moved.
However, on Sept. 16, the Clearfield County Probation Department was informed by Cambria County Probation that Wolfe had tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl and Wolfe admitted to using the drugs Clearfield County Probation then ordered Wolfe to report, which he failed to do.
Cherry rejected Nelson’s request and ordered Wolfe to spend a minimum of 45 days in the Clearfield County Jail before he would be reconsidered for re-parole.
On April 16, a fire destroyed Wolfe’s home, an apartment building he owned on the 600-block of Main Street in Coalport. The fire killed Matthew Troxell, 33, who was inside.
The state police have charged Jonathan Mark Gallaher, 37, of Coalport with criminal homicide, arson and related charges and he is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail without bail.
When interviewed by state police, Gallaher said he went to the residence to buy drugs but was thrown out by Mark Wolfe, but Gallaher wouldn’t say who he was buying drugs from.
Surveillance cameras show the fire started shortly after Gallaher entered and exited the apartment building.