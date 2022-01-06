Scott H. Robison, 37, of Coalport, who is accused of stealing a vehicle and wrecking it, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 29, state police troopers were dispatched to a residence along Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township for a report of a stolen vehicle.
The troopers were notified that Robison was driving the vehicle, and he was not permitted to leave the facility because he was on state parole.
Prior to arriving, a trooper was notified that the vehicle had been crashed on Heverly Boulevard and sustained heavy damage. He was later notified by the state police communications officer that Robison was located on Rose Street in Irvona Borough.
Troopers responded to the scene and found Robison sitting in the back of a fire truck and he appeared to be under the influence.
Troopers later responded to Heverly Boulevard and spoke to a witness who said he had surveillance video of Robison entering a GMC Canyon pickup and used it to ram the gates of the facility and flee the scene heading south.
The victim said Robison did not have permission to use the vehicle. He said he had left the keys in the vehicle.
Robison is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — felony of the second degree; theft by unlawful taking, institutional vandalism, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree; DUI and escape of person detained — ungraded misdemeanors.
Robison is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.
He was represented attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth.