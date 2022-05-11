Robert William Shomo, 34, of Coalport has been charged with attempted rape and assault of a woman in Beccaria Township last week.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 4, state police were dispatched to a domestic incident in Beccaria Township.
The victim reported that she and Shomo got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.
She said Shomo wouldn’t let her leave the residence and a struggle ensued. The victim stated that Shomo allegedly threw her to the ground and attempted to rape her.
She said she was able to get free but Shomo allegedly put his hands around her throat and squeezed, restricting her breathing.
She said Shomo then let go and he allegedly grabbed her 9 mm handgun and attempted to load a single round into it.
During the incident, the victim was able to call 911 and Shomo could be heard over the phone threatening to shoot the victim in the head.
The victim said she was able to talk Shomo down and leave the residence with the handgun.
Shomo was taken into custody without incident. He was found with a metal grinder and a glass smoking pipe.
Shomo is charged with criminal attempt-rape/forcible compulsion and two counts of aggravated assault — felonies of the first degree, terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, strangulation and two counts of simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors, and harassment — summary offense.
Shomo is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail.
His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling, but it was continued until next Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
Shomo was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.