James Darin Sarver, 47, of Coalport, who is accused of assaulting a fellow resident at Tomorrow’s Hope, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 25, 2022, troopers responded to the Tomorrow’s Hope halfway house in Beccaria Township for a reported assault.
The victim said on Oct. 24. he and Sarver got into an argument and Sarver “sucker punched” him, and then head-butted him.
The victim had bruises around his right eye and a laceration on his forehead.
He said they had a second altercation on Oct. 25, 2022 where Sarver placed his hands around his neck and squeezed.
Scratch marks were visible on the victim’s neck.
Sarver is charged with strangulation and simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree and the summary offense of harassment.
Sarver is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.