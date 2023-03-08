John M. Ruffaner, 49, of Coalport, who is accused of chasing down a group of construction workers and threatening them with a firearm, agreed to a guilty plea before the start of his trial yesterday morning before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Ruffaner pleaded guilty to terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree, and two summary traffic offenses.
It is an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence; therefore all terms and conditions were up to the presiding judge.
Ruffaner would likely be sentenced within 60 days following a pre-sentence investigation by the probation department.
The trial was scheduled to last two days.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 18, 2020, state police responded to an incident on Maple Street, Irvona.
Four male construction workers who are employees of a construction company and said they were going door to door offering residents free estimates on windows and siding.
The employees went to Ruffaner’s residence, but no one answered the door — so they left.
When Ruffaner returned from work he learned the men were at his house and became enraged and went searching for them in his vehicle. He found the men driving north on state Route 53 and they were turning onto Maple Street.
Ruffaner drove off the roadway to pass their vehicle, went back onto the roadway and blocked their vehicle from moving forward.
The males claimed Ruffaner then exited his vehicle with a handgun and pointed it at them. He then pinned himself against the passenger side door and yelled, cursed and threatened the males while waiving the handgun.
Ruffaner told them he had been looking for them for a while and had finally caught them and told them to stay out of Coalport. The victims said Ruffaner continued to yell for several minutes before getting back into his vehicle and leaving.
State police spoke to Ruffaner over the phone and he confirmed parts of the story but denied having a gun. Ruffaner does not have a concealed carry permit.
Ruffaner was originally charged with firearms not to be carried without a license — felony of the third degree, four counts of simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, eight counts of disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree.
Ruffaner was represented by attorney Thomas M. Dickey of Altoona. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.