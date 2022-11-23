Brooke Lynne Toman, 33, of Clearfield, who is accused of distributing methamphetamine and bringing it into the Clearfield County Jail, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Toman is charged with contraband/controlled substance — felony of the second degree, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 11, Toman had a warrant out for her arrest, and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department learned Toman was working at the Smoke Shop along Plaza Drive in Clearfield.
Lawrence Township Police were dispatched to take her into custody. Toman was found inside the business and was taken into custody without incident.
She was asked by police if she had anything illegal on her person, and she responded “no.” She was taken to the Clearfield County Jail and searched. A corrections officer found nine plastic baggies containing suspected crystal methamphetamine as well as several pills.
She remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.