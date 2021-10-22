A 55-year-old Clearfield woman was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona after being shot by her husband on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Lawrence Township Police Department, Thursday at 2:23 p.m. officers responded to a SW Fourth Avenue residence for a report that a female had been shot multiple times by her husband, Williard Nimrod Fyock, 68, of Clearfield.
The victim reported Fyock had shot her three times. She said she was shot in the leg but didn’t know where else she had been hit.
It was also reported she was shot with a handgun.
Officers from Lawrence Township, Clearfield Borough, Curwensville Borough and deputies from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Police made a forced entry into the residence and found Fyock inside yelling at the victim. Police immediately took Fyock into custody.
The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom, and she had blood on the back of her shirt near her arm. She was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield and then transported by Stat MedEvac to UMPC Altoona for treatment.
A search warrant on the residence was obtained, and a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun and three shell casings were found in the residence. There was a live round in the chamber of the pistol and four rounds in the magazine, which is consistent with the victim’s statements to 911 dispatchers.
Fyock was housed in the Clearfield County Jail and is being held without bail. He is charged with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, six counts aggravated assault and three counts each of simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.