Gabrielle Eliza Reffett, 24, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to possessing an illegal firearm and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Colloquy Court.
Reffett pleaded guilty to possession of firearm prohibited — felony of the second degree, and possession of a controlled substance — ungraded misdemeanor, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of three years and a maximum of six years in state prison.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 27 at 11:19 a.m. Lawrence Township police responded to a Clark Street residence to assist state parole agents at Reffett’s home.
Inside the home they found heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia. A Taurus 9 mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds and a FN FNX-45 .45 caliber handgun loaded with 12 rounds were also found in the residence.
Reffett was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.