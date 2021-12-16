Lacey Dawn Hinks, 30, of Clearfield who stabbed her ex-boyfriend, was sentenced to SCI-Muncy by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman recently at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Hinks pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine months and a maximum of two years in SCI-Muncy plus two years consecutive probation.
She was also fined $250 plus costs, is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
She is also required to undergo anger management counseling and is to have no contact with the victim.
Hinks has already served seven months in prison, her attorney Joshua Maines said.
Lawrence Township Police responded to the area where the incident occurred for a report of an assault with a knife at 11:47 a.m.
According to police, a 30-year-old Clearfield man reported that he had attempted to confront Hinks, who was at Golden Rod Storage, while the victim was trying to retrieve some of his personal belongings.
The victim stated that Hinks attacked him with a knife and cut his forearm multiple times. The injuries were confirmed by lacerations present at the time he spoke with police.
Hinks was with Alen “Bucky” Erskine, 38, of Clearfield when the incident occurred. The couple fled the scene in a vehicle that was later recovered from McDonald’s parking lot.
In addition to the assault charge, Hinks pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking $1 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation, $250 restitution to Sheetz; false ID to law enforcement $50 fine plus costs; driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs.