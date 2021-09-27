A Clearfield woman received a lengthy state prison sentence yesterday at Colloquy Court after spitting in the face of a corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail.
Lindsey Allen, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment by prisoner and retail theft — both are felonies of the third degree — and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 21 months and a maximum of five years in SCI-Muncy by Judge Paul Cherry.
The commonwealth had agreed to a plea agreement where the Allen would serve a minimum of 15 months in jail, but this was rejected by the court. Cherry said he wouldn’t accept anything less than 21 months, which is the bottom of the standard range of the sentencing guidelines.
If she doesn’t accept the 21 months, Cherry said Allen has the option of taking the case to trial.
After speaking with his client, attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office said Allen was willing to accept the 21 months.
“I think she is ready to move on,” Dobo said.
In addition to the prison sentence, Cherry fined Allen $1 plus costs on each count, ordered her to have no contact with the victim or JG Food Warehouse in Clearfield. She is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
She was also ordered to complete the county’s retail theft counseling program.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 18, Clearfield Borough Police responded to the JG Food Warehouse.
Store employees told police that they observed Allen place groceries in a backpack and attempted to leave the store before she was stopped by staff there.
Police checked the backpack and found $21.82 worth of items inside.
The store manager also informed police that Allen was not permitted to be in the store. Upon checking her criminal background, police discovered she had three prior retail theft convictions.
She was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary jail.
On Feb. 18, Lawrence Township Police Department were dispatched to the Clearfield County Jail for a report of an assault on staff by an inmate.
A corrections officer told Gill that he and a female corrections officer were escorting Allen to her cell when she became belligerent and was using racial slurs against them.
The guards put Allen in her cell and when the female corrections officer was removing the handcuffs, Allen spit in her face.
The victim was then sent to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be medically checked.
Police spoke to the female victim and she gave a similar account as the other corrections officer. She said Allen was using obscene language and was threatening them as they took her to her cell.
When she was taking off the handcuffs Allen cursed at her and spit in her face.
Allen then said “Send me up state you (explative.)”
The victim said the spit hit her glasses and the right side of her face.