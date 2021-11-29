Savannah Marie Grove, 34, of Clearfield, agreed to plead guilty to the felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child for her role in the abuse of an infant.
Grove pleaded guilty to the third degree felony and was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry last week to serve 114 days (time served) in the Clearfield County Jail to one year in prison plus two years consecutive probation.
She was also fined $250 plus costs is also prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with the victim unless approved by Children, Youth and Family Services and is required to complete the Nurturing Program.
Grove was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 23, 2020 the infant was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by his father, Andre Maurice Sheffey, 33, of Clearfield, presenting as critically ill.
The child was having seizures, was blue at the time of arrival and was cold to the touch, police said. The father told hospital staff that the infant fell off the couch and struck his head, according to police.
The child was treated at the hospital and then flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for further treatment.
While at UPMC, it was discovered that the child suffered from multiple leg fractures in different stages of healing, a healed upper frenulum injury, a brain bleed and retinal hemorrhages in the right eye, police said. It was determined that the short fall history did not explain the infant’s injuries and was determined to be a result of physical abuse, including abusive head trauma, according to police.
Additional investigation revealed that the infant suffered from multiple injuries, beginning in August 2020 and was not treated for those injuries.
The child will suffer from long term medical issues and will likely have life-long disabilities as a result of his injuries, officials said.
Sheffey pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, both are felonies of the first degree; aggravated assault-victim less than six years old and endangering the welfare of children/parent or custodian, which are felonies of the second degree and was sentenced last September to a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 25 years in state prison.