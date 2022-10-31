Gabrielle Eliza Reffett, 23, of Clearfield was arrested after police and parole agents found a large amount of illicit drugs and illegal firearms in her residence.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Thursday at 11:19 a.m. Lawrence Township police responded to a Clark Street residence to assist state parole agents at Reffett’s home.
Inside the home they found heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia. A Taurus 9 mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds and a FN FNX-45 .45 caliber handgun loaded with 12 rounds were also found in the residence.
Reffett gave police permission to search her iPhone and found numerous messages detailing drug sales and a picture of a handgun for sale.
Reffett was arrested and police asked her if she had anything illegal on her and she replied that she didn’t.
When she was searched at the Clearfield County Jail, a corrections officer found suspected methamphetamine, a firecracker, plastic baggies, a straw, and tinfoil.
Reffett is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm prohibited — felony of the second degree; contraband/controlled substance — felony of the second degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance — ungraded misdemeanors.
She is incarcerated int he Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.