A Clearfield man who stole an ambulance in DuBois and led police on a high speed chase agreed to plead guilty on Thursday.
Matthew David Wilsoncroft, 38, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree, fleeing and eluding police — felony of the third degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — misdemeanor of the second degree, recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree, resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
It is an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and defense couldn’t come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge.
The trial was scheduled to begin on Thursday, and sentencing usually occurs within 60 days.
Wilsoncroft was represented by the Clearfield County Public Defender’s Office.
Police were dispatched to meet with a man at 5:06 p.m. on June 20 in the area of Doolittle’s Station, located at 1290 Rich Hwy. The caller told the 911 dispatcher that another male, later identified as Wilsoncroft, allegedly approached him and told him the Russians were trying to shoot him. Wilsoncroft was described to be wearing a gray T-shirt, in his 30s with short hair and was walking toward DuBois.
While responding to Doolittle’s Station, police saw a man matching the description provided by the caller walking on Liberty Boulevard. When a police officer approached Wilsoncroft, Wilsoncroft reportedly took off running down the middle of the travel lanes on Liberty Boulevard. One of the officers eventually caught up with Wilsoncroft, who was allegedly sweating profusely.
Police requested an EMS unit respond to examine Wilsoncroft, who was then transported to Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room by DuBois EMS for further evaluation, arriving at the hospital at 5:57 p.m. At 6:11 p.m., a staff member at PHH DuBois called 911 and reported that Wilsoncroft allegedly had stolen an ambulance owned by DuSAN EMS, the affidavit of probable cause said.
At 6:16 p.m., a Sandy Township police officer was flagged down by a DuBois EMS unit near the Penn State DuBois campus. The crew told the officer that they saw the DuSAN ambulance traveling north on Route 255 toward McDonalds. The crew also noted that the ambulance almost struck their unit, the affidavit said.
A police officer saw the DuSAN ambulance driving north on Route 255 and activated the siren and overhead lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle at 6:17 p.m. Wilsoncroft reportedly failed to stop the ambulance and continued traveling north on Route 255. At 6:21 p.m., another police officer took position as the lead police car in the vehicle pursuit. While attempting to pass the ambulance in the left lane, Wilsoncroft allegedly attempted to push the police car off the road and then attempted to rear end the patrol vehicle after it gained position in front of him, the affidavit said.
At 6:22 p.m., Dubois-based state police effectively deployed spike strips in the lane of the ambulance approximately 500 yards past the intersection of Sher De Lin Road in Sandy Township, causing the tires of the ambulance to deflate on the driver’s side, the affidavit said. The ambulance slowed significantly but Wilsoncroft continued driving in the opposite lane of travel. Three vehicles that were traveling south had to brake and swerve onto the shoulder of the road to avoid being hit head-on by the ambulance, according to the affidavit.
A township police car was rear ended by the ambulance and it became disabled just past Mountain Run Road at 6:25 p.m. The officer exited the patrol vehicle and attempted to arrest Wilsoncroft, who allegedly refused to listen to commands. The affidavit said Wilsoncroft, while in physical control of the ambulance, was reportedly under the influence of a drug or combination of drugs to a degree which impaired his ability to drive safely. His license was also reportedly suspended.
In addition to state police, DuBois City Police assisted in the incident, according to Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak.