Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced Willard Nimrod Fyock, 70, to a lengthy state prison sentence at Plea and Sentencing Court held yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Fyock pleaded guilty to criminal attempt/criminal homicide — felony of the first degree.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said the sentencing guidelines call for a minimum sentencing range of five to seven years in prison and asked Cherry to give Fyock a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 20 years in state prison due to the nature of the crime and the effect on the victim.
The victim testified that she finally had enough and was leaving Fyock, but when she was walking out the door, he pulled out a gun and shot her three times.
And after he shot her the first time, she said he continued to mock her and he told her he was going to shoot her again.
She said the injuries left her in excruciating pain, which took weeks of recovery. She continues to suffer health problems and sustained medical bills as a result.
“I feel like I aged 10 years overnight,” the victim said.
And as a result of the gunshot wounds, surgeons had to remove her spleen, leaving her permanently immunocompromised, the victim said.
She also said she continues to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which she said is getting better due to treatment and therapy.
And she said she believes Fyock had planned this because he threatened to shoot her in the days before the incident.
His attorney, Thomas Hooper of Hollidaysburg, argued that his client is remorseful and has accepted responsibility for his actions and has no prior record.
He said the incident stems from Fyock’s addiction to alcohol. He also said Fyock is 70 and suffers from a number of health problems.
When the victim was speaking, Fyock stood emotionless at the defense table. When asked by Cherry if he had anything to say, Fyock said he didn’t.
“Not even to apologize to your wife?” Cherry asked.
“Oh yes,” Fyock replied.
Cherry then noted that he had to remind him to apologize to his wife for shooting her.
Cherry then sentenced Fyock to serve a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 20 years in state prison. He also ordered him to pay the victim $975 in restitution and $8,558 to the Victim’s Compensation Fund.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:23 p.m. Lawrence Township Police responded to a SW Fourth Avenue residence for a report that a female had been shot multiple times by her husband, Fyock.
The victim reported Fyock had shot her three times. She said she was shot in the leg but didn’t know where else she had been hit. It was also reported she was shot with a handgun.
Several officers from the Lawrence Township, Clearfield Borough, Curwensville Borough and Clearfield County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene.
Upon entering the home through an open garage door, officers saw Fyock in the basement yelling at the victim. Police put Fyock on the ground and handcuffed him.
Three officers searched and cleared the residence while two others stayed with Fyock. The victim was found in the upstairs bedroom, and she had blood on the back of her shirt near her arm.
After the residence was determined to be safe, Clearfield EMS personnel were permitted to enter the residence and aid the victim. She was then transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield and then transported by Stat MedEvac to UMPC Altoona for treatment.
A search warrant on the residence was obtained, and a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun and three shell casings were found in the residence. There was a live round in the chamber of the pistol and four rounds in the magazine, which is consistent with the victim’s statements to 911 dispatchers.