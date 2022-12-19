Kyle Victor Couturiaux, 36, of Clearfield was sentenced to state prison after pleading pleading guilty to three counts of endangering the welfare of children — felonies of the third degree.
Couturiaux was sentenced to serve a minimum of 21 months and a maximum of nine years in state prison by Judge Paul E. Cherry yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Couturiaux was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 15, Lawrence Township Police received a report that a 3-year-old was being physically abused.
Police responded to the residence and on Weaver Street and asked to see the child. When examining the child, police reported the child had multiple welts and bruises on his chest, neck, shoulders and back. He also had a fresh bruise on his thigh.
Children, Youth and Family Services was notified and the child was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for an examination.
Police interviewed friends and neighbors who said they saw Couturiaux excessively strike and whip the children with a belt when disciplining them.
According to the police, the ages of the victims were 2, 4 and 6 years old.