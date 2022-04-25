Richard Stephen English, 51, of Clearfield, who is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
English is charged with unlawful contact with minor/sexual offenses — felony of the third degree, corruption of minors — felony of the third degree, indecent assault/forcible compulsion — misdemeanor of the first degree, and indecent assault/without consent — misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 30, the victim’s father reported to Clearfield Borough police that English had kissed and inappropriately touched his 14-year-old daughter.
Police responded to the scene, spoke to the victim and her father and an interview was set up with the victim at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield on April 1.
The girl said English lives in the area and she was outside in her neighborhood when she was approached by English.
English began complementing her eyes and said she looked beautiful in the dress she wore the other day.
English then forcibly kissed her on the lips for about three seconds and used his hands to inappropriately touch her but she pulled away.
She said she could smell alcohol on his breath.
She said he asked her how old she was and when she said 14, he said age does not matter.
He then told her that he enjoys looking at pictures of her every night and she said he must have been taking pictures of her without her consent.
She said English told her that he has a crush on her and asked if she had a crush on him.
English then left and the girl said she felt sick and frightened and felt like she was going to pass out as she walked back home.
She said a few days prior he asked her if she wanted to go to the grocery store with him but she declined.
He also offered to give her $20 to buy a bathing suit.
Police interviewed English at the police station. English admitted to kissing the girl on the lips but denied touching her inappropriately. He also denied having pictures of the girl on his cell phone.
He gave police his phone and no pictures of the girl were found on it.
English is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. He was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the Public Defender’s Office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Stephen Johnston.
This is not the first time English has been charged for crimes against a minor. Aug. 24, 2015, English pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and corruption of minors and was sentenced to serve 18 months to five years in state prison by Judge Paul Cherry.