Leslie R. Bailor Jr., 41, of Clearfield, who was caught with a methamphetamine and an illegal handgun during a traffic stop in Curwensville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 7, a state trooper was on patrol at 11:56 p.m. when he spotted a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on state Route 879 in Curwensville.
The vehicle didn’t have any registration plate lights or a rear window. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and made contact with Bailor.
Bailor appeared to be under the influence of controlled substances. The trooper also determined that his driver’s license was suspended and Bailor had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
The trooper also saw a small gray box on the seat that is often used to conceal illegal drugs.
Bailor was arrested for DUI but he refused to consent to a search of his vehicle.
The trooper asked him if there was anything illegal in the truck and Bailor said there shouldn’t be, but a lot of people use the truck. He would take the blame if there was anything illegal in the truck.
Bailor was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield but he refused a blood draw.
The vehicle was towed to the state police impound lot and secured.
On March 14, a state police K-9 unit scanned the exterior of the vehicle and responded positive to the presence of narcotics.
A search warrant was obtained and inside the vehicle was a 9mm handgun, a used syringe, a small digital scale, methamphetamine, a hard plastic straw and a bundle of packaging materials.
The firearm was not registered to Bailor and a criminal background check revealed Bailor was not permitted to possess a firearm.
Bailor is charged with possession of firearm prohibited — felony of the second degree; firearm not to be carried without a license, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia — all of which are ungraded misdemeanors; and summary offenses of driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, careless driving, violate safety glass and no rear lights.
He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Bailor was represented by Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.