Zachary Allen Hess, 35, of Clearfield who is accused of endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault involving a 13-year-old girl, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Hess is charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree, six counts of corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree, and four counts of indecent assault/victim less than 16-years old — misdemeanor of the second degree. The two counts of corruption of minors — felony of the third degree, were withdrawn.
Hess is accused of inappropriately touching a girl, letting the girl and a 6-year-old boy drive vehicles on the roads in Clearfield, and leaving the children in a car alone while Hess and his girlfriend, Christina Flynn, 35, were inside a “meth house.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 8 at approximately 4:35 p.m. Lawrence Township Police responded to a domestic incident at a residence in the 1400-block of Daisy Street.
While at the residence, police spoke to a 13-year-old girl who was at the residence and she told police Hess had inappropriately touched her on several occasions and would often treat her like she was his girlfriend.
She also said on Feb. 6 she said Hess and Flynn went to the “meth house” to get some money and held up a bottle containing what looked like “pop rocks.”
They drove to the meth house and Hess went inside while Flynn stayed outside with her and the infant.
She said they could see Hess inside through a window and when they saw Hess go into a back room with a woman, Flynn became angry and went inside, leaving the two children in the vehicle alone.
Flynn and Hess returned to the vehicle and were arguing and Hess told Flynn that if “Denny” were there she would have been shot for going inside.
They returned to Hess and Flynn’s residence where Hess and Flynn continued to argue. The argument became physical and the methamphetamine spilled on the bed. The drugs were spilled near the pack and play used by the six month old child and they had to check to make sure none spilled inside.
The victim also said once when Hess was driving and she, Flynn and the infant were in the vehicle, Hess asked her if she would like to drive. She said no but Hess and Flynn kept pressuring her so she agreed. She said she sat on Hess’s lap while she steered. She said she drove to the Sheetz on Nichols Street.
She said Hess let her drive the car a second time as well.
The six-year-old boy also told police he saw Hess and Flynn let the girl drive when he was in the car.
The six-year-old also said once Flynn and Hess left to get food and left him at their residence alone. He said before he left, Hess gave him a small knife and said he was the man of the house and needed to protect it.
Bail was set at $100,000 monetary, which was reduced to $50,000 monetary, which Hess did not post. He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Hess was represented by Kenneth Pennington of the Public Defender’s Office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.
Flynn is also facing five counts of endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree; and five counts of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.