Taylor Evan Pollick, 20, of Clearfield, who is accused of burglarizing a grocery store, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 10, Clearfield Borough police were dispatched to Fergey’s Grocery Store for a report that the front door was damaged.
The door had two holes in the glass consistent with damage caused from a crowbar or pipe.
Inside the store someone removed the camera/DVR and modem, the telephone, a pair of shoes, 15 vapes and a pound of CDB flour.
Police reviewed surveillance cameras in the area and determined Pollick was the perpetrator.
On Dec. 26, police executed a search warrant on Pollick’s residence and found cash, numerous vapes and a backpack that appeared to be the same one used in the burglaries.
Pollick is charged in a second case. On Dec. 26, he is accused of firing four shots from a handgun out of of an open window and into a concrete barrier along S. 5th Street in Clearfield and posting a video of it on Instagram.
In the first case, Pollick is charged with burglary and criminal trespass — felonies of the second degree, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — misdemeanors of the first degree.
In the second case he is charged with four counts of recklessly endangering another person and four counts of propulsion of missiles onto roadway — all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree and four counts of criminal mischief, which are summary offenses.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail in the first case, and $25,000 monetary bail in the second case.
Pollick was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.