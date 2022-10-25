Glenn Allen Goodrich, 58, of Clearfield, who attempted to lure underage boys into a sexual encounter at a local motel, was sentenced to state prison yesterday by Judge Paul Cherry at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Goodrich pleaded guilty to attempted statutory sexual assault — felony of the first degree; and unlawful contact with a minor — felony of the first degree; and was sentenced to serve a minimum of three years and three months and a maximum of 20 years in state prison plus six years consecutive probation.
He was assessed as not being a sexually violent predator, but will have to comply with all of the requirements of Megan’s Law.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Goodrich used an online dating app in an attempt to lure a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy into a sexual encounter at a motel room at the Economy Inn in Lawrence Township.
However, the person he was talking to was actually a 25-year-old male with “Predator Catchers PA.”
After the conversation ended, the 25-year-old male and other members of Predator Catchers PA showed up at Goodrich’s room and filmed the encounter and uploaded the video onto YouTube.
In the video, Goodrich initially denies the accusations, but eventually admitted to sending the messages and said this was the first time and it would not happen again.
Goodrich was arrested and the 25-year-old male turned provided police with a copy of his conversation with Goodrich and a video of their encounter with him at the motel.
Goodrich was represented by court appointed attorney Lance Marshall of State College. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.