Kris Joseph Nevling, 46, of Clearfield was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman after pleading guilty for participating in the theft of money from Skills machines in Clearfield.
Nevling pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree, and possession of instrument of crime — misdemeanor of the first degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of 2.5 years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at Plea and Sentencing Court.
He was also ordered to pay $1,846.35 in restitution to the victim.
Nevling was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 2, 2021, Lawrence Township Police responded to the BP station along state Route 879. The victim reported he had arrived at the location to collect the cash from the Skills machines when he noticed one had been pried open. He said the machine recorded that it collected approximately $5,000.
Police made contact with a store employee and viewed footage from the store’s surveillance cameras. The video surveillance showed the theft occurred on Feb. 1, 2021 between 5 and 7 p.m. Three people entered the store — two males and one female. They were identified as Nevling, Daniel Wetzel of Mahaffey, and Stephanie Mando of Olanta.
Once inside, Mando kept lookout and distracted customers while the two males pried open the machine using a pry bar.
Wetzel and Mando also accepted guiltily pleas and were given state prison sentences, according to previous articles in The Progress.