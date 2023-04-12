Zaccery David Conklin, 34, of Clearfield, who attacked a 76-year-old man and his grandson by throwing knives at them, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Conklin pleaded guilty to aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree and two counts of simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 months and a maximum of five years in state prison.
The sentence is also consecutive to all other previous sentences Conklin is serving.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Sept. 6 at approximately 2:47 p.m., two Clearfield Borough Police officers responded to a residence on Williams Street for a 911 hangup call.
It was reported that the call was from a young child who asked for police to come to the house.
Police arrived and the 76-year-old victim answered the door. He appeared to be panicked. The male said Conklin was threatening to kill him and his 7-year-old grandson by throwing knives at them.
When police were speaking with the victim, Conklin entered the room and he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Police said Conklin was sweating profusely, was unable to stand still and was acting paranoid.
Police spoke to the 76-year-old victim who said Conklin arrived at the residence and was acting paranoid.
He said Conklin began covering all the windows with blankets and would stick knives into the walls to keep them in place.
The victim said he and Conklin got into an argument, and the victim said he told Conklin that he was going to go back to jail.
Conklin responded by threatening to kill him and threw two knives at him. The 76-year-old victim said he was standing about 18 feet away when this occurred.
The victim said his grandson was sitting on the couch. One of the knives hit the wall behind the couch and landed on the cushion next to the child.
The child then used a cell phone to call 911.
On Sept. 9, the 7-year-old victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield. The child gave a similar account of what happened as that of the 76-year-old victim.
The child said he doesn’t feel safe when Conklin is around. He called 911 because he was scared and thought his grandfather needed him to call.