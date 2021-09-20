Tim A. Ogden, 58, of Clearfield, who was found guilty of aggravated assault while driving under the influence and related charges was sentenced to serve two to four years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Ammerman found Ogden guilty of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, a felony of the second degree; DUI, an ungraded misdemeanor; and three summary traffic offenses following a bench trial in June.
His attorney, Frederick Michael Neiswender of Clearfield, said Ogden is employed and asked that he be sentenced so he could keep his employment.
Inmates sentenced to the Clearfield County Jail can get work release if eligible to allow them to remain employed.
He also said his client was also injured in the crash, including a brain injury, and has no recollection of the event.
Ammerman instead sentenced Ogden to 24 months to four years. Ammerman said the standard range was a 18 months to 36 months.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 3, 2017, Clearfield-based state police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Rockton Mountain Highway in Pine Township.
Troopers found an open beer can in Ogden’s vehicle and Ogden had the smell of alcohol on him. Ogden also stumbled while he walked and his speech was slurred.
Ogden refused to have a blood draw to determine his blood alcohol content.
Ogden was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of injuries.
State police obtained a search warrant for Ogden’s blood and determined his blood alcohol content was 0.135 percent.
The victim was also transported to the hospital for injuries. The victim suffered a wrist injury requiring a stabilizer with pins to be placed in her wrist for at least six weeks.