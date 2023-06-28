Frank Cusick, 42, of Clearfield, who assaulted a corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison yesterday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Cusick pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by prisoner — felony of the second degree, and access device fraud — felony of the third degree.
His attorney, Chief Public Defender Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said the plea is for a minimum of one year in jail and asked Ammerman to sentence Cusick to a maximum of three years in state prison. Schwab said the aggravated assault conviction will have a substantial ramifications on the level of security Cusick would be under in state prison and how soon he would be released on parole. By giving him a three year maximum, it would allow him to get out of jail sooner.
Schwab also said Cusick is not a violent person, and wasn’t in a good place mentally at the time of the incident.
Cusick apologized for his actions and apologized to the victim.
Ammerman sentenced Cusick to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of four years in state prison and is ordered to have no contact with the victims.
According to the affidavit of probable, on March 8, Clearfield Regional Police responded to the jail for a reported assault.
The corrections officer reported that on March 7, an inmate with medical issues was placed in the CCJ, and his medical issues required him to be on the bottom bunk. The inmate was to be housed in Cusick’s cell, but when the CO informed him of this, Cusick refused to sleep on the top bunk.
The CO asked Cusick if he had a medical issue that prevented him from sleeping on the top bunk — but Cusick continued to be verbally aggressive.
The CO moved Cusick’s belongings to the top bunk. Cusick then threw a bowl of noodles he was eating against the wall and said he would take a bottom bunk in B block.
The CO ordered Cusick to “cuff up,” because he would be transported to B block. Cusick then grabbed his belongings and began walking toward the door.
The CO ordered Cusick to “cuff up” multiple times but he refused. The CO then called for backup.
The CO tried to grab Cusick’s arms from behind, but he resisted.
Surveillance video shows Cusick turned around and attempted to pick up the CO by the waist and the CO struck Cusick with a closed fist. Cusick then grabbed the CO’s leg and lifted him off the floor and threw him onto the ground. The CO then put Cusick in a guillotine headlock.
The CO reported that other inmates in the block began to swarm around them and were yelling to Cusick to injure the CO. The CO reported he began to “choke out” Cusick because he feared he would be assaulted by other inmates.
A sergeant arrived and used pepper spray on Cusick. Cusick was cuffed and taken to the “sink room.”
The CO said Cusick then apologized to him saying his “meds are messed up.”