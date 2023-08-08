A Clearfield man was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Frederic J. Ammerman for violating a Protection From Abuse order.
Monday at Revocation Court, Assistant District Attorney Brittany N. McCracken reported Ryan Kristopher Hodges, 23, had violated a Protection From Abuse order by contacting the victim. This was Hodges’ third violation of the PFA, McCracken said.
The probation department also reported Hodges repeatedly called the victim via video teleconferencing while he was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
Hodges’ attorney, Chief Public Defender Jendi Schwab, said Hodges admits to the violations, but she said oftentimes the contact was consensual and although it doesn’t make it OK, she said Hodges did not threaten the victim during these contacts.
She said Hodges has learned his lesson and said he would not contact the victim again and said if he is released from jail he would live with his sister. She also said Hodges is employed and would like home detention or serve his time in the Clearfield County Jail if incarcerated.
Ammerman noted that although contact with the victim was consensual, the PFA order is on Hodges, not the victim.
Ammerman then revoked Hodges’ probation and resentenced him on two separate cases of simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree; and ordered him to serve a minimum of six months to two years in state prison for each count, and for them to run consecutively for a total of one to four years in state prison.
“The fact is I don’t trust him,” Ammerman said to Schwab. “I am afraid that if I let him out, one week later something really bad will happen.”