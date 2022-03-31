Dakota James Lynn Canfield, 24, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children and other charges for his role in the death of his 39-day old infant daughter in 2020.
Canfield pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children — misdemeanor of the first degree, recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree, two counts of DUI and possession of a controlled substance — ungraded misdemeanors. On Tuesday, Judge Paul Cherry sentenced Canfield to serve a minimum of seven months and a maximum of two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus five years concurrent probation.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 30, 2020, the victim resided with her parents, Alexa Lynn Kephart, 23, of Grampian, Canfield and her 22-month-old brother at a mobile home on Stronach Road in Penn Township.
All four family members regularly slept together in the same bed.
That night the victim was placed in a full-sized bed located in the bedroom. When Kephart and Canfield woke up at 10:14 a.m., they found the victim laying against Kephart covered in a blanket. She was blue and unconscious.
Kephart told state police she picked up the baby girl and carried her to the living room. Kephart handed her to Canfield so she could call 911. She then began CPR on the girl and continued until an EMT arrived and took over.
The EMT took the baby girl and began CPR until EMS personnel arrived. EMS then transported the girl to Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead.
Kephart and Canfield were then both subjected to drug screening. Kephart tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and ecstasy. Canfield tested positive for these drugs as well as alcohol.
State police learned that Children, Youth and Family Services had an open case against the two parents that began when the girl was born. Kephart tested positive for methamphetamine when she gave birth to the girl.
CYS had an open case against Kephart for testing positive for methamphetamine and she tested positive for methamphetamine a second time after giving birth.
On July 2, 2020, Dr. Harry Kamerow of State College performed an autopsy on the victim at the Penn Highlands Huntingdon Lab. He determined her cause of death was overlay and the manner of death is accidental.
State police interviewed Kephart and Canfield separately and Kephart said she had been using methamphetamine and marijuana both before and after the birth of the victim. Canfield said both he and Kephart used methamphetamine and marijuana before and after the birth of the victim.
In addition to the prison sentence, Canfield was also fined a total of $2,900 plus costs. He is also prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol Or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
His driver’s license will also be suspended according to state Department of Transportation standards and he must complete DUI school.
Last month, Kephart pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter — misdemeanor of the first degree; and endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree; and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of two years in the Clearfield County Jail plus five years concurrent probation.