A Clearfield man was sentenced to jail by for indecent exposure by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at a recent session of Plea and Sentencing Court.
William Auburn Roberts, 52, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure — misdemeanor of the second degree and disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of six months in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years concurrent probation.
He was also fined $200 plus costs and is required to complete sex offender counseling and is to have no contact with the victim.
Roberts apologized and said he has been in counseling since the incident.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim reported that on July 29, 2020, Roberts came to her house along Salem Road in Bradford Township and asked to use her phone.
He looked at the pictures on the victim’s cell phone and walked over to her and lifted up her shirt. The victim said she pulled away and pulled her shirt down.
Roberts then pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her and said, “We’re even.”
She said she was with her one-year-old son in the kitchen and told him to stop.
He then walked over and exposed himself again.
Roberts was interviewed by the state police and he admitted to the crimes.