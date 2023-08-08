Benton William Wriglesworth, 30, of Clearfield, who used his former employer’s credit card for personal use, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Colloquy Court.
It was a structured plea agreement where the defendant would plead guilty to access device fraud — felony of the third degree, and would serve a minimum of six months in jail if restitution wasn’t paid to the victim prior to sentencing, or 90 days in jail if the restitution was paid in full, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.
Wriglesworth did pay the $2,570.31 in restitution in full, $60, of which is for state fees, Sayers said.
Ammerman sentenced Wriglesworth on access device fraud to serve a minimum of 90 days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus three years concurrent probation.
Wriglesworth was represented by attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 22 the victim contacted DuBois-based state police and reported Smith, a former employee, used the business’s credit card to make several personal purchases including cigarettes, diesel fuel, and to pay the water bill at his residence.
The total amount stolen was $2,510.13.
The victim said they contacted Wriglesworth about the money, but he said he wasn’t able to pay it back.
When informed they would be going to police, Wriglesworth replied, “Do what you have to do.”