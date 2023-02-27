Brian Thomas Bonar, 37, of Clearfield, who pleaded guilty to forcibly raping a 15-year-old girl, was re-sentenced yesterday by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Bonar pleaded guilty to rape-forcible compulsion — felony of the first degree; and terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree.
It was an open plea. Last November, Cherry sentenced Bonar in the aggravated range of a minimum of 8.5 years to a maximum of 25 years.
However, his attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, filed a motion for reconsideration of sentence stating that Cherry did not specifically state the reasons why he sentenced Bonar in the aggravated range as required by law.
She also argued the rape charge already has a high offense gravity score and the sentencing guidelines already take in account the seriousness of the crime.
Schwab said she is not minimizing Bonar’s crime or the impact it has had on the victim, but said there is no evidence that shows what Bonar did was significantly worse than other defendants who were charged with this offense.
She noted that Bonar has accepted responsibility for his actions and by pleading guilty he spares the victim the trauma of testifying at trial.
She asked Cherry to sentence Bonar to a mimimim of five years and a maximum of 10 years in state prison plus an additional five years of probation.
Even with a five year mimimim, she said Bonar would likely serve at least seven years in state prison due to the nature of the offense and would be under supervision for 15 years. Scwab also said Bonar has a young child and asked the sentencing order be changed to state he is to have no unsupervised contact with any juvenile that is not his own child
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers argued that Bonar deserved to be sentenced in the aggravated range to protect the community and give additional time for Bonar to complete rehabilitative counseling. He also argued that it is an aggravating circumstance that Bonar had sought out the victim over the internet and lured her away from her home with the intention of raping her.
Sayers asked Cherry to sentence Bonar in the aggravated range and give him a maximum sentence of 25 years, the maximum allowable under law.
Cherry sentenced Bonar to serve a mimimim of six years, nine months in state prison and a maximum of 15 years in state prison plus three years consecutive probation, which is near the top of the standard sentencing guidelines. He was also ordered to undergo sex offender counseling, have no unsupervised contact with the victim, her family or anyone under the age of 18 and is to comply with all the requirements under Megan’s Law. Bonar was deemed to not be a sexually violent predator under Megan’s Law.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 30, 2022, a third party caller contacted the state police and reported her juvenile friend was raped by a 36-year-old male named “Brian.”
The victim was interviewed and she said Bonar forcibly raped her in his garage in Knox Township. He also put his hands around her neck and squeezed, causing her to become light headed.
A medical exam was performed on the victim and she suffered injuries consistent with her statements.