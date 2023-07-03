Darrin Thompson, 35, of Clearfield who pleaded guilty to corruption of minors in 2021 for having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile, was sent by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to state prison for a maximum of 60 days to have a psychological evaluation after acting erratically.
Monday at Revocation Court, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said on May 23, a probation officer spotted Thompson walking on the Nichols Street Bridge with his young daughter, and Thompson appeared to be acting erratically and was yelling at passing traffic.
This was reported to Thompson’s probation officer. Thompson’s probation officer called him but his phone was disconnected.
Clearfield Regional Police were sent to search for Thompson, but were unable to find him.
Thompson later reported to the probation office and was acting erratically. He claimed he was wrongly convicted and was going to file a federal lawsuit against the Clearfield Regional Police.
Ammerman said the commonwealth had an extremely strong case against Thompson and he is fortunate that the commonwealth let him plead guilty to lesser charges and serve his time in county jail instead of state prison.
Thompson represented himself at the hearing and apologized for his actions.
He said he was extremely upset that day. He said he does have mental health issues and asked that he instead be required to undergo mental health treatment locally instead of being sent to state prison.
The probation department said they tried to get Thompson to undergo mental health counseling but he never followed through with it and was resistant to getting counseling.
Nedza said she is concerned about Thompson’s daughter and asked Ammerman to send Thompson to state prison for a psychological evaluation as recommended by the probation department.
Ammerman agreed ordered Thompson to be sent to state prison for an evaluation for a duration that would not exceed 60 days.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 5, 2020, the parents of the victim reported to police they found inappropriate messages between Thompson and their 15-year-old daughter on social media sites.
Police were also able to read the messages between the girl and Thompson.
The girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield. She said she met Thompson at a local racetrack and the two began an inappropriate relationship.