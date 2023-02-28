Richard Stephen English, 52, of Clearfield who is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl, was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
English pleaded guilty to corruption of minors and indecent exposure — both of which were misdemeanors of the first degree, and would serve a minimum of nine months in jail.
English was originally charged with more serious offenses, but upon speaking with the victim’s parents, they were in agreement with the plea to spare the victim from testifying at trial — but asked that he be sent to state prison, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said.
Lumadue also asked Cherry to give English the maximum allowable sentence under the law, which is a five year maximum on each charge.
English’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, agreed and said the plea agreement is in the best interest of all parties involved.
Dobo added that English has been incarcerated for months and has already met the mandatory minimum and asked Cherry to sentence him to a time served sentence in the Clearfield County Jail.
Dobo said English’s employer is willing to take him back once the case is resolved and said he no longer lives near the victim.
Cherry sentenced English to serve a minimum of nine months and a maximum of five years in state prison and ordered him to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and to have no contact with the victim or her immediate family.
He is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department, and is prohibited from entering any bars.
English was originally charged with unlawful contact with minor/sexual offenses — felony of the third degree, corruption of minors — felony of the third degree, indecent assault/forcible compulsion — misdemeanor of the first degree, and indecent assault/without consent — misdemeanor of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 30, the victim’s father reported to Clearfield Borough police that English had kissed and inappropriately touched his 14-year-old daughter.
Police responded to the scene, spoke to the victim and her father, and an interview was set up with the victim at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield on April 1.
The girl said English lives in the area and she was outside in her neighborhood when she was approached by English.
English began complimenting her eyes and said she looked beautiful in the dress she wore the other day.
English then forcibly kissed her on the lips for about three seconds and used his hands to inappropriately touch her, but she pulled away. The victim said she could smell alcohol on his breath.
She said he asked her how old she was and when she said 14, he said age does not matter.
He then told her that he enjoys looking at pictures of her every night and she said he must have been taking pictures of her without her consent.
She said English told her that he has a crush on her and asked if she had a crush on him. English then left and the girl said she felt sick and frightened and felt like she was going to pass out as she walked back home.
She said a few days prior, he asked her if she wanted to go to the grocery store with him but she declined.
He also offered to give her $20 to buy a swim suit.
Police interviewed English at the police station. English admitted to kissing the girl on the lips but denied touching her inappropriately. He also denied having pictures of the girl on his cell phone.
This is not the first time English has been charged for crimes against a minor. On Aug. 24, 2015, English pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and corruption of minors and was sentenced to serve 18 months to five years in state prison by Cherry.