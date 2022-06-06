Michael Dwane Warrick, 31, of Clearfield, who fractured the skull of a Woodland man in an assault, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at Colloquy Court last week.
Warrick pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, false identification to law enforcement and simple assault and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine months and a maximum of three years in state prison by Ammerman.
As a result of the plea, a charge of aggravated assault — felony of the first degree was withdrawn by the commonwealth.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 4 at 8:50 a.m. the victim, his girlfriend and his father went to a residence in Bradford Township to obtain $140 that was owed to the victim.
While in the residence, the victim reported Warrick struck/stabbed him in the head with a brass knuckles style knife and fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment and was then flown by medical helicopter to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. Hospital staff confirmed that the victim suffered from a skull fracture.
Staff at Penn Highlands DuBois said the victim’s injuries could have come from brass knuckles or an edged weapon.
Warrick was wanted by law enforcement for more than a week before he was arrested on March 12.
Warrick was represented by attorney Heather Bozovich of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.