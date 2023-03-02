Zachary Allen Hess, 36, of Clearfield, was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry at Plea and Sentencing Court Tuesday after accepting a guilty plea to lesser charges.
Hess was facing multiple felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault-victim less than 16 years old, and corruption of minors.
Hess was accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl. He was also accused of leaving the girl and a child in the car while he and his girlfriend were inside a “meth house,” along with letting the teen and a 6-year-old boy drive his car in Clearfield.
The victim and her family have since moved out of the area, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said.
Cherry accepted the plea agreement where Hess pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal mischief — misdemeanor of the third degree, and sentenced him to serve a minimum of nine months and a maximum of three years in state prison.
Cherry also ordered Hess to undergo sex offender counseling and to have no contact with the victim or her family or have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 years old.
Hess’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, asked Cherry to allow Hess to serve his sentence in Clearfield County Jail and not give him the three year maximum so he could help take care of his brother. Hess also apologized to the court for his actions.
“I didn’t mean to hurt anyone,” Hess said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 8, 2022 at approximately 4:35 p.m., Lawrence Township Police responded to a domestic incident at a residence in the 1400-block of Daisy Street.
While at the residence, police spoke to a 13-year-old girl who was at the residence. She told police Hess had inappropriately touched her on several occasions and would often treat her like she was his girlfriend.
She also said on Feb. 6, Hess and a woman went to a “meth house” to get some money and held up a bottle containing what looked like “pop rocks.”
They drove to the meth house and Hess went inside while the woman stayed outside with the teen and the infant.
She said they could see Hess inside through a window. When they saw Hess go into a back room with a woman, the female became angry and went inside, leaving the two children in the vehicle alone.
The couple returned to the vehicle and were arguing. Hess told the female that if “Denny” were there, she would have been shot for going inside.
They returned to the residence where the couple continued to argue. The argument became physical, and the methamphetamine spilled on the bed. The drugs were spilled near the pack and play used by the six-month-old child, and they had to check to make sure none spilled inside.
The victim also said once when Hess was driving with the teen, the woman and the infant in the vehicle, Hess asked the teen if she would like to drive. She said no, but the couple kept pressuring her, so she agreed. She said she sat on Hess’s lap while she steered. She said she drove to the Sheetz on Nichols Street.
She said Hess let her drive the car a second time as well.
The six-year-old boy also told police he saw Hess and the woman let the girl drive when he was in the car.
The six-year-old also said once Hess and the female left to get food and left him at their residence alone. He said before he left, Hess gave him a small knife and said he was the man of the house and needed to protect it.